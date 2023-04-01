Saudi Arabia Working on Nuclear Power Development Cooperation With China, Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Saudi Arabia's officials have been seeking aid from the United States to develop nuclear power for years to no avail and are currently exploring options to work with other countries, including China and Russia, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Nuclear partnership talks between Saudi Arabia and the US have dragged on primarily due to Riyadh's refusal to agree to the terms that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons or help other countries in this field, unnamed officials with knowledge of the discussions told the newspaper.

Therefore, Saudi officials are reportedly exploring options for cooperation with other countries, including China, Russia or some ally of the US.

At the same time, they are renewing pressure on Washington by offering to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for its cooperation in the construction of nuclear reactors and other guarantees, the report said.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said in January that the country was intending to use its uranium reserves to produce low enriched uranium and increase international cooperation in the nuclear sector.

In 2018, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom would begin to develop its own nuclear weapons if its regional adversary, Iran, came into possession of nuclear arms.