UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Working On Nuclear Power Development Cooperation With China, Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia Working on Nuclear Power Development Cooperation With China, Russia - Reports

Saudi Arabia's officials have been seeking aid from the United States to develop nuclear power for years to no avail and are currently exploring options to work with other countries, including China and Russia, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Saudi Arabia's officials have been seeking aid from the United States to develop nuclear power for years to no avail and are currently exploring options to work with other countries, including China and Russia, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Nuclear partnership talks between Saudi Arabia and the US have dragged on primarily due to Riyadh's refusal to agree to the terms that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons or help other countries in this field, unnamed officials with knowledge of the discussions told the newspaper.

Therefore, Saudi officials are reportedly exploring options for cooperation with other countries, including China, Russia or some ally of the US.

At the same time, they are renewing pressure on Washington by offering to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for its cooperation in the construction of nuclear reactors and other guarantees, the report said.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said in January that the country was intending to use its uranium reserves to produce low enriched uranium and increase international cooperation in the nuclear sector.

In 2018, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom would begin to develop its own nuclear weapons if its regional adversary, Iran, came into possession of nuclear arms.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Riyadh Saudi Same New York United States Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman January 2018 From

Recent Stories

Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Placed Under Hou ..

Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Placed Under House Arrest for 2 Months - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Union defeat Stuttgart to keep Bundesliga title ho ..

Union defeat Stuttgart to keep Bundesliga title hopes alive

2 minutes ago
 Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan, ..

Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan, offers condolences to martyre ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharks, Stormers claim first ever Champions Cup la ..

Sharks, Stormers claim first ever Champions Cup last-eight spots

3 minutes ago
 Deadly storms, tornadoes sweep through central US

Deadly storms, tornadoes sweep through central US

3 minutes ago
 Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker head star-studded Hall of ..

Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker head star-studded Hall of Fame class

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.