RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Aramco and Russia's Gazprom Neft have signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the Russian-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Saudi Aramco has also signed memorandums of understanding with Russia's steel manufacturer TMK (Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya), composite materials producer Galen, Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant, Angara Service chemical company, INTRATOOL, Technovek oil and gas equipment producer and Integra.

The Russian-Saudi investment forum is organized by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships on the margins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom.