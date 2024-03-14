Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visited on Thursday the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, where he performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and greeted Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions.

Upon arrival, Saudi the Crown Prince was received by Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, and imams of the mosque.

Following his visit to the Prophet's Mosque, Saudi the Crown Prince proceeded to Quba Mosque, where he performed the two-unit prayer of greeting.

Saudi the Crown Prince was accompanied by Governor of Madinah region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Madinah region Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Sheikh Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, Member of the Council of Senior Scholars and Advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri and several other ministers.