Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Visits Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque In Madinah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Saudi Crown Prince visits Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque in Madinah

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visited on Thursday the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, where he performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and greeted Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions.

Upon arrival, Saudi the Crown Prince was received by Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, and imams of the mosque.

Following his visit to the Prophet's Mosque, Saudi the Crown Prince proceeded to Quba Mosque, where he performed the two-unit prayer of greeting.

Saudi the Crown Prince was accompanied by Governor of Madinah region Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Madinah region Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Sheikh Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, Member of the Council of Senior Scholars and Advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri and several other ministers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Hajj Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Prayer Mosque Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

12 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

12 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

12 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

12 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

12 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World