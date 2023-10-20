Open Menu

Saudi Sovereign Fund Issues 3.5-bln-USD Of Islamic Bonds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Saudi sovereign fund issues 3.5-bln-USD of Islamic bonds

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) -- Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) introduced on Thursday its first-ever dollar-denominated Islamic bonds called sukuk.

The total amount of the sukuk is 3.5 billion U.S. dollars, with 2.25 billion Dollars set to mature in 2028 and 1.25 billion dollars in 2033, the PIF said in a statement.

"The sukuk issuance was more than seven times oversubscribed, with orders exceeding 25 billion U.S. dollars, reflecting investor confidence in PIF," said the statement.

These sukuk certificates will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, and the PIF will use the money raised from this issuance for its general corporate needs, said the statement.

This sukuk issuance is part of PIF's new international trust certificate program and fits into its larger plan to raise capital over the medium term.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia London Stock Exchange Money From PICIC Investment Fund Billion

Recent Stories

vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

27 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

27 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

27 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

52 minutes ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

1 hour ago
Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock ho ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock horns today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World