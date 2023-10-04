Open Menu

SCO Conference On Developing Medical, Pharmaceutical Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:47 PM

SCO conference on developing medical, pharmaceutical cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference on development of medical and pharmaceutical cooperation was recently held in Suzhou, China.

Attendees included representatives from the public and private sectors related to healthcare from Pakistan, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic the Russian Federation, and Uzbekistan.

During the conference, issues of strengthening international cooperation in the field of medicine and pharmaceuticals, harmonising quality control and registration of medicines within the SCO, and ensuring that pharmaceuticals have access to the markets of the SCO member states were all discussed, according to SCO Secretariat here.

The participants adopted the Suzhou Initiative following the SCO Conference on the Development of Medical and Pharmaceutical Cooperation, which reflects the goals and tasks related to the further promotion of SCO cooperation in pharma and healthcare, as well as ways to create an expanded, open, mutually beneficial and equal partnership aimed at the effective development of the pharmaceutical industry in the SCO space.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Russia China Suzhou Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

23 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

23 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

23 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

24 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

24 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

24 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

39 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

49 seconds ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World