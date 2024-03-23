SCO Secretary-General Offers Condolence Over Terrorist Attack In Moscow
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary-General Zhang Ming on Saturday sent a letter of condolences to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the terrorist attack in Moscow Region of Russia.
Secretary-General Zhang Ming said that the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and myself are deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in the Moscow region and strongly condemn this inhuman and brutal act and all forms of terrorism.
"We sympathize with the Russian people at this sad and difficult time and extend our deepest condolences to you and the Russian people," he said and added we join all the people of Russia in mourning the victims, offering our condolences to their families and to those injured in this terrorist attack, and wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.
