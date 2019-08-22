Second Person in Spain Dies From Listeriosis as Number of Patients Rises - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The second fatal case caused by listeriosis has been registered in Spain media reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a 90-year-old woman died from the bacterial infection after eating a La Mecha brand meatloaf, which is thought to be the origin of the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

According to Spain's Europa Press media outlet, a 62-year-old man died from the infection early on Thursday in a hospital in the northern Spanish city of Torrelavega.

On Wednesday, the Andalusian Health Ministry declared an international health alert over the listeriosis outbreak. Spanish media have reported that as of August 22, over 82 people, including 28 pregnant women, have been hospitalized, with the total number of confirmed listeriosis cases now at 161.

Listeriosis is an infectious disease that potentially leads to meningitis and encephalitis, and can be deadly to those with a weak immune system.