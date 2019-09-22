UrduPoint.com
Second Unit Of Czech Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant Launched After Temporary Halt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:00 AM

Second Unit of Czech Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant Launched After Temporary Halt

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) A second unit of the Czech Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was re-launched on Saturday evening after a temporary halt for maintenance works, Jiri Bezdek, the spokesman for the NPP, told Sputnik.

"Initially, the shutdown of the second power unit for planned maintenance works was to be completed at the end of June. However, the halt was extended and completed only today, almost three months later, due to detected problems at the steam generator," Bezdek said.

Bezdek added that planned shutdown of the NPP's first unit should end in late September-early October, and after that all four nuclear power units would be in full operation.

The Czech Republic is currently operating two nuclear power plants, which were constructed upon the Soviet projects. Dukovany NPP is located in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic and has four power units with a total capacity of 2,040 MW. Another NPP, Temelin, is located in the southwestern part of the country and consists of two power units with VVER-1000 reactors with a total capacity of 2,160 MW. Each of the nuclear power plants generates 20 percent of all electricity in the Czech Republic. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom supplies both NPPs with nuclear fuel.

