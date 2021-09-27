Secretary General and Nigerien Foreign Minister Discuss OIC-Niger Relations

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 22 September 2021 in New York met the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Niger, Mr Hassoumi Massaoudou

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 22 September 2021 in New York met the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Niger, Mr Hassoumi Massaoudou.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, centered on coordination and cooperation between the OIC and Niger in its position as a leading Member State, with regard to joint Islamic action, and as the current chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The two sides also explored bilateral relations and issues of mutual importance on the agenda of the OIC. Talks also focused both on the Organization’s support efforts to the Sahel countries and on Niger’s COVID-19 response efforts.