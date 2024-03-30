Open Menu

Senegal Constitutional Council Confirms Faye As President-elect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Senegal Constitutional Council confirms Faye as president-elect

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Senegal's Constitutional Council on Friday confirmed anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye as president-elect, releasing final official results giving him a first-round victory of 54.28 percent in the March 24 vote.

The governing coalition's candidate, former prime minister Amadou Ba, finished with 35.

79 percent, and the Council said no objections had been raised by the other contenders.

Faye, 44, is due to be sworn in as Senegal's youngest president on Tuesday in the city of Diamniadio, according to the presidency.

The handover of power with outgoing leader Macky Sall is then scheduled at the presidential palace in the capital Dakar.

Faye's victory is the first time a Senegalese opposition candidate won the election in the first round since independence in 1960.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Dakar Independence Senegal March Opposition

Recent Stories

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

9 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

9 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

9 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

9 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

9 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

9 hours ago
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album dr ..

Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise

9 hours ago
 N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported of ..

N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence

10 hours ago
 Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive

Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive

10 hours ago
 Mourners express grief, anger after one week Mosco ..

Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre

10 hours ago
 Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques dur ..

Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan

10 hours ago
 Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over em ..

Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception

10 hours ago

More Stories From World