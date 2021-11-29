Senegal Urges China to Help Sahel Countries Fight Terrorism - Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall

Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall asked China to support Sahel countries in their fight against terrorism during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Dakar

"As part of our cooperation in the Sahel, we would like the voice of China, given its influence, to be a strong voice of support for Senegal and all other countries involved in the fight against the problem of insecurity in the Sahel so that our forces will have more legal means to battle terrorists and irredentism with," Tall Sall said during the meeting broadcast on the internet.

The Senegalese foreign minister added that China is already investing in the agriculture, health care, culture, infrastructure, sports and a number of other sectors of Senegal's economy, expressing hope that the bilateral cooperation will benefit peoples of both countries.

The Sahel region has been struggling to battle terrorism for years. In 2014, France launched Operation Barkhane to help the regional countries. In June 2021, however, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to discontinue it by the first quarter of 2022, as a broader international effort to help the region fight terrorism would be made instead.