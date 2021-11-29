UrduPoint.com

Senegal Urges China To Help Sahel Countries Fight Terrorism - Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

Senegal Urges China to Help Sahel Countries Fight Terrorism - Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall

Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall asked China to support Sahel countries in their fight against terrorism during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Dakar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall asked China to support Sahel countries in their fight against terrorism during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Dakar.

"As part of our cooperation in the Sahel, we would like the voice of China, given its influence, to be a strong voice of support for Senegal and all other countries involved in the fight against the problem of insecurity in the Sahel so that our forces will have more legal means to battle terrorists and irredentism with," Tall Sall said during the meeting broadcast on the internet.

The Senegalese foreign minister added that China is already investing in the agriculture, health care, culture, infrastructure, sports and a number of other sectors of Senegal's economy, expressing hope that the bilateral cooperation will benefit peoples of both countries.

The Sahel region has been struggling to battle terrorism for years. In 2014, France launched Operation Barkhane to help the regional countries. In June 2021, however, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to discontinue it by the first quarter of 2022, as a broader international effort to help the region fight terrorism would be made instead.

Related Topics

Internet Sports China Agriculture France Dakar Senegal June All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly b ..

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly back to South Africa

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh ..

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh all out at 157

19 minutes ago
 IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police ..

IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

21 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate expresses condolence on the demise ..

Chairman Senate expresses condolence on the demise of Ziauddin's death

17 seconds ago
 Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfi ..

Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfires: study

18 seconds ago
 Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack ..

Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack Helicopters Ka-52M in 2022 - S ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.