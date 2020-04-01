UrduPoint.com
Senior Officials Who Visited Coronavirus Hospital With Putin Testing Regularly - Kremlin

Wed 01st April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) All members of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin who visited the hospital for COVID-19 patients in Moscow are regularly tested for the coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Reporters asked the spokesman if the senior officials, including Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, would self-isolate after visiting the hospital.

"Everyone who was with the president at the Kommunarka [hospital] are testing for coronavirus daily, including yours truly. Of course we are taking preventive measures, exclude some meetings, are trying to do as much remotely as possible," Peskov said.

Putin prefers to do everything remotely or online at the moment, Peskov said.

When asked if the president avoided handshakes, Peskov said that everyone was socially distancing.

