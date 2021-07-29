UrduPoint.com
Seoul Dismisses Reports On Talking To North About Inter-Korean Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) News reports claiming South and North Koreas are in discussions to hold another summit are false, the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that Pyongyang and Seoul were attempting to hold discussions, probably in a virtual format.

"There have been no discussions on either face-to-face contact or virtual talks," Moon's office was quoted by Yonhap news as saying.

On Tuesday, inter-Korean communication hotlines cut off by North Korea last June were reopened.

