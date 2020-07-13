UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Mayor's Funeral Held With All Honors Despite Public Discontent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Seoul Mayor's Funeral Held With All Honors Despite Public Discontent

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The funeral for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been held with all of the honors attached to a person in such a position despite the discontent of some citizens, who criticize the termination of the investigation on charges of sexual harassment brought against the official.

Park was found dead in the woods of Mount Bugak not far from his residence on July 9 after an hours-long search involving hundreds of police officers, dogs and drones. The 64-year-old official's daughter reported him missing four to five hours after he left home. She said he left her a "will-like" verbal message. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the mayor is presumed to have committed suicide as he left a note in his residence where he said that he was "sorry" to everyone, specifically for "causing only pain" to his family and asked to be cremated.

Yonhap cited sources as saying that Park's former assistant filed a criminal complaint on July 8, accusing him of sexual harassment and "inappropriate" phone messages. In accordance with South Korean law, the proceedings over these allegations were automatically suspended after the mayor's death.

These circumstances have caused discontent among many people and a petition demanding that the authorities abandon holding a magnificent funeral with honors attached to the mayor gained over 560,000 signatures.

The Seoul government has previously said that the mayoral funeral ceremony would last for five days instead of the traditional three.

Related Topics

Dead Police Suicide Seoul South Korea North Korea July Criminals Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

5 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

7 minutes ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

46 minutes ago

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

57 minutes ago

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.