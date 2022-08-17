Seoul Not Seeking Forceful Regime Change in North Korea - President

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) South Korea cannot guarantee the stability of the current government system in North Korea, but does not seek a regime change, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday.

"A guarantee of the system preservation? The South Korean government cannot provide this, but neither I, nor our government are seeking a coarse or violent change in the status quo in the North Korean region," Yoon said at a press conference marking his 100 days in office.

Peace between South and North Korea is of utmost importance, but if North Korea changes in some way as a result of economic or diplomatic assistance from Seoul, then South Korea will only welcome such changes, Yoon said.

"Regarding the roadmap of achieving denuclearization, which I have published, according to which we can gradually support (North Korea economically), this does not mean that we will issue an ultimatum: first carry out denuclearization, and then we will help. If Pyongyang shows a firm will to do so, we will help wherever we can," the South Korean president added.

He noted that South Korea must first show that it is ready for such a dialogue and then expect reciprocal steps from North Korea.

"Ever since my election campaign, I have been saying that a dialogue with North Korea is needed. However negotiations and dialogue between the leaders of the two countries or working groups should not become a political show, but should be useful for establishing peace on the Korean peninsula," Yoon said.

Earlier on Monday, Yoon said on the occasion of the National Liberation Day of Korea that his country is prepared to realize an ambitious plan of a step-by-step improvement of North Korea's economy if it starts a denuclearization process. South Korea has declared its readiness to significantly contribute to the development of energy, trade, agriculture and other areas of North Korea.

In 1953, South and North Koreas reached an Armistice Agreement that ended the three-year war. However, formally, the Korean Peninsula is still at war because it ended without a peace treaty.