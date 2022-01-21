Serbia Plans to Purchase New Air Defense Equipment, Including Drones - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic announced on Friday the country's intention to acquire new air defense equipment, including unmanned aircraft and missiles

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic announced on Friday the country's intention to acquire new air defense equipment, including unmanned aircraft and missiles.

On Wednesday, Stefanovic was at the presentation of a report by the Serbian military command on the country's combat capabilities. The minister said that the armed forces will continue to receive new equipment, including that made by domestic manufacturers. Earlier on Friday, the minister visited the 310th missile battalion near the city of Kragujevac.

"We are following global trends, and what new capabilities drones, new planes, missiles and other equipment have.

And we want our Serbia to purchase new equipment and new weapons, but also to modernize what we have to meet all possible challenges," Stefanovic, quoted by the defense ministry.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in December that the country's 2022 defense budget, initially set at more than 1.1 billion Euros ($1.26 billion), will be further increased by another 500 million euros to buy equipment and weaponry. In 2022-2023, Belgrade plans to acquire about 30 helicopters: 11 H-145s (Airbus), four Mi-35s, three Mi-17s, and 11 Mi-35s previously used by an EU member state.