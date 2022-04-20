Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused breakaway Kosovo on Wednesday of ignoring its obligations under the 2011 Brussels Agreement that set out a path toward reconciliation and EU membership

Vucic told the EU envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, at a meeting in Belgrade that there was "no progress in the fulfillment of Pristina's obligations" nine years on.

The presidency wants Kosovo to honor its commitment to establish a union of Serb-majority municipalities under the 2013 appendix to the Brussels deal. Serbia also expects the European Union to take into account its national interests, and not only the national interests of Albanians, it added.