Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed In City, Explosion Occurs On Ground
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:03 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Tuesday that a drone was presumably downed in the city, adding that an explosion occurred on the ground.
"According to preliminary data, an drone was shot down in the Kara-Koba area (of Sevastopol). An explosion occurred on the ground, grass and bushes caught fire," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.