Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in City, Explosion Occurs on Ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Tuesday that a drone was presumably downed in the city, adding that an explosion occurred on the ground.

"According to preliminary data, an drone was shot down in the Kara-Koba area (of Sevastopol). An explosion occurred on the ground, grass and bushes caught fire," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.