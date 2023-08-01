Open Menu

Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed In City, Explosion Occurs On Ground

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in City, Explosion Occurs on Ground

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Tuesday that a drone was presumably downed in the city, adding that an explosion occurred on the ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Tuesday that a drone was presumably downed in the city, adding that an explosion occurred on the ground.

"According to preliminary data, an drone was shot down in the Kara-Koba area (of Sevastopol). An explosion occurred on the ground, grass and bushes caught fire," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Governor

Recent Stories

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citize ..

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti - Kirby

2 minutes ago
 No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for ..

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for Niger Military Coup - White H ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potentia ..

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger C ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, ..

Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, drainage in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

3 minutes ago
 President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other m ..

President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other martyrs of helicopter crash

3 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

3 minutes ago
Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan' ..

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three Mo ..

7 minutes ago
 Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

7 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

7 minutes ago
 Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Att ..

Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Tal ..

Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Talks to Address Independence Age ..

5 minutes ago
 White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, ..

White House Says No Direct Threats to US Citizens, Facilities in Niger - Kirby

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World