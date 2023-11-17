Open Menu

Shakira, Shakira: Latina Superstar With Tax Woes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Shakira, Shakira: Latina superstar with tax woes

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Shapeshifting Colombian superstar Shakira is in comeback mode after a torrid, highly publicised split from her footballer ex, Gerard Pique.

But the trials of the woman dubbed the queen of Latin music since her 2005 smash hit "Hips Don't Lie" are far from over, with all eyes on Barcelona, where she will take the stand on November 20 on tax fraud charges.

Prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of nearly 24 million Euros ($26 million) for the pint-sized 46-year-old diva, who previously lived in Barcelona with Pique.

They accuse her of defrauding the state of 14.5 million euros on income earned between 2012 and 2014, charges denied by the singer who says she only moved to Spain full time in 2015.

In September, she was hit with a second investigation into alleged tax fraud, this time amounting to a suspected 6.6 million euros.

Shakira now lives in Miami, with her two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Related Topics

Music Jail Fine Split Milan Barcelona Miami Spain Shakira September November Women 2015 All From Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

27 minutes ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

30 minutes ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

38 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

1 hour ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

4 hours ago
Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World