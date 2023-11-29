Shandong Taishan smashes Philippines' Kaya FC in AFC Champions League

JINAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- China's Shandong Taishan downed the Philippines' Kaya FC 6-1 at home in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday, leaping atop the group.

Kaya took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to a goal by Javier Gayoso. However, the visitors' lead was shortly broken by Brazilian midfielder Moises' goal, which was assisted by Cryzan's brilliant pass.

Shandong increased its counterattacks in the second half and was rewarded almost immediately when Cryzan scored a comeback twister in the 49th minute before Moises made it 3-1 with a close-range header.

Cryzan then added two more goals to his hat-trick after Song Long scored with a header in the 61st minute.

Elsewhere, Incheon United of South Korea beat Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1, Kawasaki Frontale of Japan eased past Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim 5-0, and South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai defeated Thailand's BG Pathum United 3-1.