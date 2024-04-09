Shipwreck Off Djibouti Leaves 38 Migrants Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Thirty-eight bodies, including those of children, have been found after a shipwreck off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the UN's International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday.
The IOM said in a post on X that at least six other people were missing and presumed dead after the "tragic shipwreck", while 22 survivors were being helped by its Djibouti office as well as the local authorities.
The Ethiopian embassy in Djibouti said the accident occurred on Monday and involved a boat that was carrying 60 Ethiopian migrants from Djibouti to Yemen.
Hundreds of thousands of African migrants each year brave the perilous "Eastern Route" across the Red Sea and through war-scarred Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, a desperate ploy to pull their families out of grinding poverty.
The IOM's Djibouti office said on X that almost 1,000 migrants have died or gone missing on the Eastern Route since 2014.
