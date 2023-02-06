UrduPoint.com

Shooting At Fredo Bang Concert Leaves One Dead, Four Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Shooting at Fredo Bang Concert Leaves One Dead, Four Injured - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a concert in the US state of Arkansas, local media report.

A concert of US rapper Fredo Bang was held at a converted school in Newport, Arkansas on Saturday night. Police received a call about a shooting at the venue in the early hours of Sunday, at around 2:30 a.m. local time (08:30 GMT), KARK-TV said.

A 19-year-old woman was killed in the shooting and four other people were injured, the Arkansas-based television station said, citing the Newport Police Department.

KAIT-TV reported on Sunday, citing Chief of Police Larry Dulaney, and Lieutenant Mark Harmon, that one of the injured was flown to a hospital for further treatment.

Two people were arrested following the shooting, KAIT-TV said, specifying that they have not been charged. More arrests are expected.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive nonprofit group, there have been over 50 mass shooting incidents in the United States since the start of this year.

Related Topics

Injured Police Newport United States Mark Harmon Women Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

5 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

6 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

6 hours ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.