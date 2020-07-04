UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting In US' Mississippi State Leaves 1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:09 PM

Shooting in US' Mississippi State Leaves 1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured - Police

A man was shot dead and three other people sustained injuries following a shooting attack at a night club in the Hinds county of the US state of Mississippi, local sheriff's office said in a press release on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) A man was shot dead and three other people sustained injuries following a shooting attack at a night club in the Hinds county of the US state of Mississippi, local sheriff's office said in a press release on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the M-Bar Club. Police have obtained footage from the scene which shows the suspect is a black male.

"One of the victims, later identified as Cortez Shelby - 41, sustained a single gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced deceased on scene. Three other victims, a female and two males were also shot and transported to UMMC [University of Mississippi Medical Center] for medical treatment. Their injuries are not life threatening," Hinds County Sheriff Lee D.

Vance said.

According to the press release citing the preliminary investigation findings, the shooting occurred after a fight inside the club between the suspect and at least one other person.

"The suspect, described as a black man wearing a red baseball jersey produced a pistol and began firing multiple shots striking multiple victims," the press release read.

The suspect fled the scene in a car identified as a red or maroon Ford Mustang with a large white diagram on the rear window, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Investigators have not been able to determine whether any of the suspects were involved in the fight.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Attack Police Car Man Male From Ford

Recent Stories

Cabinet Committee reviews anti-coronavirus measure ..

1 minute ago

42 more COVID-19 patients died, 1585 new cases : C ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister decides to convert 8672 isolation b ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner pays tribute to doctors, Rescue 122, ..

1 minute ago

Mine Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 3 Poli ..

5 minutes ago

Cities' projects to be completed under PPP: Buzdar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.