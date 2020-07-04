Shooting in US' Mississippi State Leaves 1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured - Police

A man was shot dead and three other people sustained injuries following a shooting attack at a night club in the Hinds county of the US state of Mississippi, local sheriff's office said in a press release on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) A man was shot dead and three other people sustained injuries following a shooting attack at a night club in the Hinds county of the US state of Mississippi, local sheriff's office said in a press release on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the M-Bar Club. Police have obtained footage from the scene which shows the suspect is a black male.

"One of the victims, later identified as Cortez Shelby - 41, sustained a single gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced deceased on scene. Three other victims, a female and two males were also shot and transported to UMMC [University of Mississippi Medical Center] for medical treatment. Their injuries are not life threatening," Hinds County Sheriff Lee D.

Vance said.

According to the press release citing the preliminary investigation findings, the shooting occurred after a fight inside the club between the suspect and at least one other person.

"The suspect, described as a black man wearing a red baseball jersey produced a pistol and began firing multiple shots striking multiple victims," the press release read.

The suspect fled the scene in a car identified as a red or maroon Ford Mustang with a large white diagram on the rear window, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Investigators have not been able to determine whether any of the suspects were involved in the fight.