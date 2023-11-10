Shots fired at two Jewish schools in Canada, no injuries

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit by gunfire overnight, police said Thursday, amid spiking tensions in Canada over the Israel-Hamas war.

school staff arriving in the morning found bullet holes in the front doors of the schools in the Cote-des-Neiges neighborhood of Canada's second-largest city, authorities said. There were no casualties.

The shootings follow the firebombing of a synagogue in Montreal earlier this week, and clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel student groups at the city's Concordia University.

"I know emotions are high, and people are scared. But attacking each other is not who we are as Canadians," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a visit to Montreal.

"If anywhere in the world is going to start building the kinds of understandings that we're going to need to see peaceful resolution in the middle East... it starts in a place like Canada," he said.

On Wednesday Trudeau reported a "terrifying" rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia across the country.

He said Canada has a long tradition of peaceful co-existence among diverse peoples and it was the "responsibility of every single Canadian to see how we are recognizing each other's pain and fear and move forward."

There were no injuries in the attack on the synagogue, police said.