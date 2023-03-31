Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of Staffer Working for Russian 'Hackers'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German industrial giant Siemens said on Friday that it had launched an internal investigation after Spiegel's reports saying that the company employed a former staff member of Russian IT firm Vulkan, allegedly involved in cybercrimes and linked to Russian secret services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) German industrial giant Siemens said on Friday that it had launched an internal investigation after Spiegel's reports saying that the company employed a former staff member of Russian IT firm Vulkan, allegedly involved in cybercrimes and linked to Russian secret services.

"We are taking this issue seriously and investigating it," Siemens said in a statement, as quoted by Spiegel.

On Thursday, a number of Western media outlets, including Spiegel, The Guardian, The Washington Post, among others, published the so-called Vulkan files, which are a set of leaked emails and other documents relating to Russian IT firm Vulkan.

Spiegel reported that the company was allegedly involved in cybercriminal acts and linked to Russia's Federal Security Service, Foreign Intelligence Service and other intelligence agencies.

A total of 90 former employees of the Russian firm are now allegedly working for companies in the West, including Siemens and hotel booking giants Booking and Trivago, according to Spiegel.