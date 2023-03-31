UrduPoint.com

Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports Of Staffer Working For Russian 'Hackers'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of Staffer Working for Russian 'Hackers'

German industrial giant Siemens said on Friday that it had launched an internal investigation after Spiegel's reports saying that the company employed a former staff member of Russian IT firm Vulkan, allegedly involved in cybercrimes and linked to Russian secret services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) German industrial giant Siemens said on Friday that it had launched an internal investigation after Spiegel's reports saying that the company employed a former staff member of Russian IT firm Vulkan, allegedly involved in cybercrimes and linked to Russian secret services.

"We are taking this issue seriously and investigating it," Siemens said in a statement, as quoted by Spiegel.

On Thursday, a number of Western media outlets, including Spiegel, The Guardian, The Washington Post, among others, published the so-called Vulkan files, which are a set of leaked emails and other documents relating to Russian IT firm Vulkan.

Spiegel reported that the company was allegedly involved in cybercriminal acts and linked to Russia's Federal Security Service, Foreign Intelligence Service and other intelligence agencies.

A total of 90 former employees of the Russian firm are now allegedly working for companies in the West, including Siemens and hotel booking giants Booking and Trivago, according to Spiegel.

Related Topics

Russia Washington German Hotel Company Post Media Siemens

Recent Stories

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full ..

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

12 minutes ago
 IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities ..

IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities of IOs

12 minutes ago
 Imran solely responsible for all crises in country ..

Imran solely responsible for all crises in country: Rana Sanaullah

12 minutes ago
 Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Furth ..

Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Further Destabilize Political Situa ..

12 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves increase of free flour ben ..

Punjab cabinet approves increase of free flour beneficiaries

9 minutes ago
 Russia to Provide Consular Access to Arrested WSJ ..

Russia to Provide Consular Access to Arrested WSJ Journalist - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.