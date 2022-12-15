Siemens Says Canada Sanctions Concern Nord Stream Turbine Exports, Not Maintenance

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Canada's announcement about revoking the sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 1 turbines is about their exports, not their maintenance, a Siemens spokesperson told Sputnik.

"As far as I understand it is not about allowing maintenance, it�s about exporting the turbines," the spokesperson said.

There are currently no turbines at a Siemens maintenance facility in Montreal, the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, Canada's Minister Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that Ottawa was lifting the sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired at the facility in Montreal to be returned to Germany.