Sikorsky Wins $676Mln Supply Chain Contract To Keep US Navy Helicopters Flying - Pentagon

Published December 21, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Sikorsky, a division of Lockheed Martin, has won a more than two-thirds of a billion Dollar supply chain maintenance contract to keep the US Navy's fleets of CH-53E Super Stallion and MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters with full supplies of spare parts and all other maintenance essentials, the Defense Department announced.

"Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation (of) Stratford, Connecticut is awarded a $676,702,069 ...logistics requirements contract for the supply chain management (for the two helicopter forces," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The deal will include 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies in support of the CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters, the release said.

"The contract will (also) include a five-year base period with one two-year option. If the option is exercised, the contract will be a not-to-exceed amount of $752,324,052," the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed over the next five years in Cherry Point, North Carolina (77%); and Stratford, Connecticut (23%), according to the release.

