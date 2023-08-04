Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabshah

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu on Friday performed the opening of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) at Nawabshah--a project on kidney diseases

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu on Friday performed the opening of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) at Nawabshah--a project on kidney diseases.

The minister while addressing the ceremony said it was a top priority of the Sindh government to ensure state-of-the-art health facilities to the people of Sindh and BIUT was the first link of the series.

She said BIUT was a gift by the Sindh government to the residents of Shaheed Benazirabad and its adjoining areas as earlier the kidney patients had to travel to Karachi and other cities for treatment.

Pechohu said the BIUT was handed over to SIUT Karachi where Dr Adeeb Rizvi was providing the best treatment of kidney disease patients without any recommendations.

Senior Professor of SIUT Dr Anwar Naqvi and SIUT-BIUT Coordinator Muhammad Ameen said BIUT comprises 300 beds where patients would get the same free treatment facilities as SIUT Karachi and Sukkur, which include the latest Robotic Operation Theater and Dialysis.

Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women SBA, Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Prof Muhammad Ali Suhail also addressed the occasion.

MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio, DC Shehryar Gul Memon, SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri, Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, officials of different department, doctors and staff of SIUT attended the ceremony.