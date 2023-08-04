Open Menu

Sindh Health Minister Inaugurates BIUT In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabshah

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu on Friday performed the opening of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) at Nawabshah--a project on kidney diseases

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu on Friday performed the opening of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) at Nawabshah--a project on kidney diseases.

The minister while addressing the ceremony said it was a top priority of the Sindh government to ensure state-of-the-art health facilities to the people of Sindh and BIUT was the first link of the series.

She said BIUT was a gift by the Sindh government to the residents of Shaheed Benazirabad and its adjoining areas as earlier the kidney patients had to travel to Karachi and other cities for treatment.

Pechohu said the BIUT was handed over to SIUT Karachi where Dr Adeeb Rizvi was providing the best treatment of kidney disease patients without any recommendations.

Senior Professor of SIUT Dr Anwar Naqvi and SIUT-BIUT Coordinator Muhammad Ameen said BIUT comprises 300 beds where patients would get the same free treatment facilities as SIUT Karachi and Sukkur, which include the latest Robotic Operation Theater and Dialysis.

Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women SBA, Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Prof Muhammad Ali Suhail also addressed the occasion.

MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio, DC Shehryar Gul Memon, SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri, Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, officials of different department, doctors and staff of SIUT attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur Same Gulshan Muhammad Ali Women Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

6 minutes ago
 National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincia ..

National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincial metropolis to honor brave fi ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' D ..

Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' Day in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence ..

Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence direct flights: CG Herman

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

3 minutes ago
 Man killed, sister injured in road accident

Man killed, sister injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects work on Ring Road Southern ..

14 minutes ago
 Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

14 minutes ago
 US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - S ..

US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - State Department

14 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar pays t ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar pays tribute to Shuhada-e-Police

14 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating ..

Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy E ..

18 minutes ago
 KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World