UrduPoint.com

Singapore Halts Execution Of Disabled Man In Drug Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:04 PM

Singapore halts execution of disabled man in drug case

A Singapore court put the execution of a Malaysian man in a drug trafficking case on hold Monday after a last-ditch legal challenge, his lawyer said, following criticism from campaigners who say he is mentally disabled

Singapore, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A Singapore court put the execution of a Malaysian man in a drug trafficking case on hold Monday after a last-ditch legal challenge, his lawyer said, following criticism from campaigners who say he is mentally disabled.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for carrying 43 grams -- around three tablespoons -- of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest anti-drugs laws.

He was sentenced to death the following year and was due to be hanged on Wednesday after losing several appeals, despite supporters' claims his intellectual disability means he can't make rational decisions.

But on Monday the Singapore High Court agreed to postpone the execution pending a new appeal from his lawyers, who are arguing that the hanging would be unconstitutional.

"Good news," his lawyer M. Ravi wrote on Facebook, alongside the hashtags #EndCrimeNotLife and #DivineJustice.

The case will now head to the Court of Appeal for further hearings.

It was not immediately clear how long the execution would be halted.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have labelled the planned execution "despicable" and "cruel", while the European Union at the weekend urged the city-state to commute the sentence.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob wrote to his Singapore counterpart urging the execution to be postponed on "humanitarian grounds", according to reports.

If it goes ahead, it will the first hanging since 2019 in Singapore, which defends its use of capital punishment as an effective deterrent against crime despite mounting calls for its abolition.

Supporters say Nagaenthran has an IQ of 69, a level recognised as an intellectual disability, and was struggling with an alcohol problem at the time of the crime.

But Singapore's home affairs ministry has defended the decision to press ahead with the hanging, saying that legal rulings had found he "knew what he was doing" at the time of the offence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Facebook Lawyers Amnesty International European Union Man Singapore 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

4 minutes ago
 French, Chinese firms restart Argentina lithium pr ..

French, Chinese firms restart Argentina lithium project

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's top ranking in The Economist's index du ..

Pakistan's top ranking in The Economist's index due to PM Imran, NCOC: Farrukh H ..

2 minutes ago
 40 kg chars seized,four arrested

40 kg chars seized,four arrested

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets close Monday with mixed figures 8th ..

Asian markets close Monday with mixed figures 8th Nov, 2021

5 minutes ago
 China to promote TCM accessibility for children

China to promote TCM accessibility for children

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.