UrduPoint.com

Singapore Ready To Defend Its Sovereignty Over Pedra Branca - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Singapore Ready to Defend Its Sovereignty Over Pedra Branca - Foreign Ministry

Singapore is ready to "robustly defend" its sovereignty over the island of Pedra Branca, which is also claimed by Malaysia, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Singapore is ready to "robustly defend" its sovereignty over the island of Pedra Branca, which is also claimed by Malaysia, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Malaysian government said that it would continue legal proceedings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of island's sovereignty.

"Singapore is unable to comment on Malaysia's latest intentions since no details have been shared. Singapore stands ready to robustly defend our sovereignty over Pedra Branca and will deal with whatever legal action Malaysia may pursue," the spokesman said, as quoted by Channel NewsAsia.

Pedra Branca is located about 44 kilometers (27 miles) east of mainland Singapore.

In 1979, the dispute over the island began, when Malaysia published a map with the island being within the country's territorial waters. In 2003, the case was taken to the ICJ and on 23 May 2008, the court ruled that Singapore has sovereignty over Pedra Branca.

Following the ruling, Malaysia twice applied to the ICJ for a review of the case. However, in May 2018, Malaysia decided to withdraw its applications.

In June 2019, then-Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that Malaysia agreed with the ICJ decision, noting that this is an example of how ASEAN member states work together with mutual respect.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Singapore Malaysia May June 2018 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

Ziaullah Langu condemns Mastung blast

Ziaullah Langu condemns Mastung blast

57 seconds ago
 Punjab AIDS Control Program introduces new prevent ..

Punjab AIDS Control Program introduces new preventive medicine

58 seconds ago
 Macron to Remain Part of French Political Life Aft ..

Macron to Remain Part of French Political Life After His Second Presidential Ter ..

1 minute ago
 SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Sta ..

SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Station for Return to Earth - NAS ..

13 minutes ago
 2 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

14 minutes ago
 KMC starts construction of 20 roads in Karachi at ..

KMC starts construction of 20 roads in Karachi at Rs 1000mln special grant

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.