UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singing Italians Celebrate WWII Liberation At Windows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Singing Italians celebrate WWII liberation at windows

Locked down Romans sang an anti-Fascist resistance song out of windows Saturday as Italy celebrated the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Allied forces during World War II

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Locked down Romans sang an anti-Fascist resistance song out of windows Saturday as Italy celebrated the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Allied forces during World War II.

Jet planes buzzed across Rome's azure skies but other festivities were cancelled because of a coronavirus outbreak that has officially claimed more than 26,000 lives in the Mediterranean country.

The day's big invent involved everyone joining a singalong from their windows of "Bella Ciao" -- an old protest song that turned into Italy's unofficial anti-Fascist anthem.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte often refers to the pandemic as Italy's greatest challenge since 1945.

Italy was liberated from Benito Mussolini's Fascist regime by US and its European allies weeks before the Nazis' surrender in Berlin.

But remnants of the old far right are still in power across parts of northern Italy that were hardest hit by the new disease.

Populist far right leader Matteo Salvini voiced his displeasure with Saturday's singalong.

"I respect those who gave their life for our country's freedom," he Salvini tweeted,"But now, instead of singing 'Bella Ciao', I think our priority should be to help with money for citizens who are in need."

Related Topics

Protest Berlin Rome Italy Money World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France registers 369 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 ho ..

1 minute ago

US airlines have received $12bln in aid so far: Tr ..

1 minute ago

Embraer accuses Boeing of 'wrongfully' terminating ..

1 minute ago

President visits Rawalpindi mosques, reviews preca ..

1 minute ago

369 more COVID-19 deaths in France in 24 hours: he ..

11 minutes ago

Modi butcher martyred nine more Kashmiri's in IOK

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.