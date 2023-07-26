Open Menu

Six People Found Guilty Of Murder In 2016 Brussels Bombings - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Six People Found Guilty of Murder in 2016 Brussels Bombings - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A jury trial in Brussels has found six defendants in the case of the 2016 Brussels bombings guilty of committing "murders for terrorist reasons," Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

The six perpetrators include Salah Abdeslam and Mohamed Abrini, who were also sentenced to life imprisonment in France for committing the 2015 Paris attacks, the Soir newspaper reported. At the same time, three other persons were acquitted by the jury on these charges.

The final verdict in this case is expected to be officially delivered in early fall, the report said.

In total, there are 10 defendants in the case of the 2016 Brussels bombings.

One of them, believed to have died in Syria, has been tried in absentia. Meanwhile, 960 people figure as affected in the bombings, which makes the trial the most significant case in Belgium.

On March 22, 2016, two explosions hit Brussels Airport, with a third bomb detonating inside a train car at Maalbeek metro station in the Belgian capital soon afterward. As a result of the terrorist attacks, 32 people were killed and over 300 were injured. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the bombings. The same terrorist cell is believed to be involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia France Metro Car Died Brussels Paris Same Belgium March November 2016 2015 Media Airport

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

1 hour ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

2 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

2 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

2 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

2 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

3 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

3 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World