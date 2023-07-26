Six People Found Guilty of Murder in 2016 Brussels Bombings - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A jury trial in Brussels has found six defendants in the case of the 2016 Brussels bombings guilty of committing "murders for terrorist reasons," Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

The six perpetrators include Salah Abdeslam and Mohamed Abrini, who were also sentenced to life imprisonment in France for committing the 2015 Paris attacks, the Soir newspaper reported. At the same time, three other persons were acquitted by the jury on these charges.

The final verdict in this case is expected to be officially delivered in early fall, the report said.

In total, there are 10 defendants in the case of the 2016 Brussels bombings.

One of them, believed to have died in Syria, has been tried in absentia. Meanwhile, 960 people figure as affected in the bombings, which makes the trial the most significant case in Belgium.

On March 22, 2016, two explosions hit Brussels Airport, with a third bomb detonating inside a train car at Maalbeek metro station in the Belgian capital soon afterward. As a result of the terrorist attacks, 32 people were killed and over 300 were injured. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the bombings. The same terrorist cell is believed to be involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.