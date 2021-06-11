Six People Indicted for US Capitol Riot Members of '3 Percenters' - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Six men being indicted for crimes connected to the January 6 US Capitol riot were allegedly members of the so-called "Three Percenters" group, unsealed court documents revealed.

The six men - Alan Hostetter, Russell Taylor, Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio Martinez, Derek Kinnison, and Ronald Mele - are being charged with crimes including conspiracy to obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds among others.

"On January 1, 2021, in his introductory post to the DC Brigade, Kinnison attached a picture of himself, Martinez, and Warner with the following message: 'From left to right, I'm Derek aka midnightrider the short guy, Tony aka blue collar patriot, Erik aka silver surfer.

.. We are 3 percent so cal[l],'... In the photo all three are flashing a hand signal that designates affiliation with a Three Percenter group," the court documents said on Thursday.

The document also cited other instances where the men referred to themselves as Three Percenters on various social media and messaging platforms.

The court documents describes the men as a "group of individuals, some of whom associate with militias identify as 'Three Percenters' based on their views that only 3 percent of Americans took up arms against the British during the American Revolution."

The court documents allege the six men shouted encouraging messages to others who were pushing back against US Capitol Police officers, eventually making it through the line of law enforcement to the Upper West Terrace.