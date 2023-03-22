Slovakia to Deliver MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Coming Weeks - Acting Prime Minister

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Slovakia plans to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the Slovak portal Teraz.sk reported, citing acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

According to the portal, Heger did not disclose details about what kind of equipment will be provided to Slovakia as compensation for the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

Last week, the Slovak government announced that it had decided to deliver its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.