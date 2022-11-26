Some 130,000 Remain Without Power in Ukrainian Capital - Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Some 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital were still without power as of Saturday morning following a massive blackout this week, the Kiev military administration said.

"The emergency shutdown has affected 130,000 residents of the capital, who remain without electricity," the administration said on social media.

Much of Kiev was plunged into darkness on Wednesday after Russia struck Kiev's military command posts and the related power grid. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said a day later that it had restored power supply to critical infrastructure.

Oleksandr Fomenko, the chief executive of Ukrainian utility DTEK Grids, said on Friday that only 30% of Kiev had electricity. The city is expected to go back to power rationing on Monday.