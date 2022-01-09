NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - About 400 protesters were detained in the Kazakh city of Shymkent, half of whom came from other regions, Kazakh broadcaster Khabar 24 channel reported on Sunday, citing sources in the city administration.

According to the broadcaster, 45 police officers received various injuries, two officers with serious injuries were admitted to intensive care, and 155 administrative and 55 criminal cases were initiated.

Earlier on Sunday, the broadcaster reported that police of the Kazakh city of Taraz eliminated about ten criminals, and also detained 153 people as part of the counterterrorist operation.

The Interior Ministry said more than 1,300 police, National Guard troops and military personnel had been hurt across the country since violent protests broke out over high fuel prices a week ago. The ministry revised the number of law enforcers killed during security operations down to 16 from 18.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.

The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance, which was granted. CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president said Friday that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who do not lay down the arms. At the same time, Tokayev has said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.