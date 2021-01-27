There is still some time left before Russia's actual withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, therefore dialogue is possible if the United States shows readiness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) There is still some time left before Russia's actual withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, therefore dialogue is possible if the United States shows readiness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed, in his recent conversation with US leader Joe Biden, that Russia was looking for ways to remain a party to the deal after Washington's withdrawal.

"President Putin stressed that after the US made a decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, Russia was looking for ways and possibilities to remain in the deal. However, the search was fruitless, and negotiations with the Europeans did not bring any positive results, so, Russia made its decision. At the same time, there is still some time left, and if the US partners are ready to continue negotiations, this is possible," Peskov said at a briefing.