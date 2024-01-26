Song And Cameroon Aim To Get Better Of Nigeria Again At AFCON
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) There can be few more evocative fixtures at an Africa Cup of Nations than a meeting between Nigeria and Cameroon, and this Saturday's last-16 encounter in Ivory Coast will surely bring back plenty of memories for Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song in particular.
Cameroon's tally of five AFCON titles is bettered only by Egypt's seven, and their first three victories at the tournament were all secured by defeating the Super Eagles in the final.
Roger Milla's Cameroon came from behind to beat Nigeria 3-1 in the 1984 final, and a side coached by Claude Le Roy then came out on top when the teams met again in 1988 in Casablanca.
Most recently, and most infamously, they clashed in the 2000 showpiece in Lagos, a match that went to penalties after ending 2-2 at the end of extra time, with a young Samuel Eto'o among Cameroon's scorers.
Song, the Cameroon captain, converted the decisive penalty in a shoot-out that Nigerians will always remember for Victor Ikpeba's kick that appeared to cross the line after hitting the underside of the bar, but was not given by the referee.
"I have not set foot in Lagos since then, and I don't really have any intention of doing so," Patrick M'Boma, who scored for Cameroon in normal time in that game and in the shoot-out, told Jeune Afrique magazine recently as he recalled that day.
Now aged 47 and on the bench, Song leads his country into the latest meeting with their neighbours at Abidjan's Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny, which was the venue for the 1984 final between the teams.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks6 minutes ago
-
Tears and fears for the man planning Paris Olympics show26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, St. Kitts & Nevis establish diplomatic relations26 minutes ago
-
Top UN court to rule on landmark Israel Gaza genocide case36 minutes ago
-
US regulator probes AI investments by tech giants46 minutes ago
-
Biden lauds solid 2023 growth as reelection bid gains pace46 minutes ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas56 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results1 hour ago
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars2 hours ago
-
Biden lauds solid 2023 growth as reelection bid gains pace2 hours ago
-
Bolivian inmates pass the time, earn money building miniature cars2 hours ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas2 hours ago