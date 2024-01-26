Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) There can be few more evocative fixtures at an Africa Cup of Nations than a meeting between Nigeria and Cameroon, and this Saturday's last-16 encounter in Ivory Coast will surely bring back plenty of memories for Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song in particular.

Cameroon's tally of five AFCON titles is bettered only by Egypt's seven, and their first three victories at the tournament were all secured by defeating the Super Eagles in the final.

Roger Milla's Cameroon came from behind to beat Nigeria 3-1 in the 1984 final, and a side coached by Claude Le Roy then came out on top when the teams met again in 1988 in Casablanca.

Most recently, and most infamously, they clashed in the 2000 showpiece in Lagos, a match that went to penalties after ending 2-2 at the end of extra time, with a young Samuel Eto'o among Cameroon's scorers.

Song, the Cameroon captain, converted the decisive penalty in a shoot-out that Nigerians will always remember for Victor Ikpeba's kick that appeared to cross the line after hitting the underside of the bar, but was not given by the referee.

"I have not set foot in Lagos since then, and I don't really have any intention of doing so," Patrick M'Boma, who scored for Cameroon in normal time in that game and in the shoot-out, told Jeune Afrique magazine recently as he recalled that day.

Now aged 47 and on the bench, Song leads his country into the latest meeting with their neighbours at Abidjan's Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny, which was the venue for the 1984 final between the teams.