South Africa Expects To Take Part In Russia-Africa Summit In July - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The leadership of South Africa expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit in Russia's St. Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 26-29, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told Sputnik.

"When we are invited through the African Union, (we) do tend to attend all summits that involve our African leaders, and Russia being such a friend of South Africa, I can't imagine that we wouldn't participate, so I think, the second summit which is what this will be, will be an important meeting that South Africa should play a role in," Pandor said.

The inaugural summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.

