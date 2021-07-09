UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Court Rejects Zuma's Request To Stay Arrest Over Court Contempt - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

South African Court Rejects Zuma's Request to Stay Arrest Over Court Contempt - Reports

South Africa's Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application to overturn a previous decision to sentence him to fifteen months in prison for contempt of court, national media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) South Africa's Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application to overturn a previous decision to sentence him to fifteen months in prison for contempt of court, national media reported on Friday.

According to the Eyewitness news platform, Zuma has been at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in the KwaZulu-Natal province since Wednesday.

The prison sentence was delivered by the Constitutional Court on June 29 after the former president refused to appear at a corruption inquiry in February. The former leader filed an appeal asking the court to annul its decision.

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said on Thursday that Zuma would be able to apply for parole after serving a quarter of his full term.

Zuma became the first president of South Africa to be arrested since it switched to democracy, and the first leader in the country's history to be jailed.

The 79-year-old former president is currently under investigation over corruption that allegedly flourished during his rule from 2009 to 2018. He was forced out of power in 2018 amid a sprawling corruption scandal.

Related Topics

Corruption Contempt Of Court Scandal Democracy Pietermaritzburg South Africa February June 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro welcomes top-ranked ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits new building of UAE Miss ..

9 minutes ago

Russia to Hold 2 Major Defense Industry Shows in 2 ..

33 seconds ago

Sri Lanka expecting 1.4m badly needed AstraZeneca ..

35 seconds ago

Ex-Deputy Head of Russian Military Contractor Sent ..

36 seconds ago

Russia's Mortality Up 13.9% Year-on-Year in June D ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.