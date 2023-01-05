UrduPoint.com

South Korea May Suspend 2018 Military Pact With North In Event Of Provocations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

South Korea May Suspend 2018 Military Pact With North in Event of Provocations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol may have the 2018 inter-Korean military pact on deescalation in the border buffer zones suspended if the North violates the South's airspace again, a presidential spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Yoon suggested as much during a high-level meeting with top military officials, who briefed him on last week's incursion of North Korean drones into South Korean territory.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the National Security Office to consider suspending the Sept. 19 military agreement in the event North Korea carries out another provocation violating our territory," Kim Eun-hye said, as quoted by South Korean Yonhap news agency.

The inter-Korean military agreement was signed at the summit between the leaders of the two countries in September 2018 with the aim of preventing military confrontation in the Korean Peninsula and establishing buffer zones along the Military Demarcation Line on land and the Northern Limit Line at sea.

Five North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border on December 26. South Korea tried to shoot them down and scrambled fighter jets and helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff.

Four small North Korean drones flew near Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Media later reported that a drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars.

The South Korean Defense Ministry called the incident a provocation and pledged to respond. Seoul said it would accelerate the creation of its own drone unit, introduce stealth drones and take other steps to strengthen defense capabilities.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Seoul South Korea North Korea May September December Border 2018 Media Event From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

37 minutes ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

37 minutes ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

37 minutes ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

37 minutes ago
 Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from Ch ..

Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from China for Covid?

37 minutes ago
 Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest leve ..

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.