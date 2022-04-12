(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) South Korean President-elect Yoon Seok-youl invited Park Geun-hye, former president of the country, who was impeached and convicted on related corruption charges, to attend his inauguration ceremony scheduled for May 10, a vice chairman of presidential transition committee said on Tuesday.

Kwon Young-se told a briefing that "the president-elect asked (Park) to participate" in the ceremony, which will be held on May 10, and that Park said she would attend "if there is such a possibility.

Park was dislodged in 2017 due to a political scandal involving her friend, Choi Soon-sil, who was accused of interfering in South Korean politics by influencing Park's decisions. The ex-president was also charged with accepting bribes worth 3.5 billion won ($2.9 million) from three former chiefs of the National Intelligence Service from 2013-2016 and sentenced to a prison term in 2018. In December 2021, the former South Korean top official was granted pardon as part of the new year amnesty.