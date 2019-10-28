Soviet Dissident Vladimir Bukovsky Dies Aged 76

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky died on Sunday evening in Cambridge at age 76, according to a statement on his personal website vladimirbukovsky.com.

"Vladimir Konstantinovich Bukovsky, once dubbed 'a hero of almost legendary proportion among the Soviet dissident movement' by the New York Times, died of cardiac arrest in Addenbrookes Hospital, in Cambridge, England at 9:30 PM Greenwich Time on 27 October, 2019. He was 76," the statement says.

Bukovsky's health was poor in recent years, it says.