Space X Confirms Successful Launch of 60 Internet Satellites - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A Space X Falcon 9 rocket placed 60 additional satellites in orbit in the company's 10th launch of the year in a bid to provide global internet service through a constellation of thousands of links in low-Earth orbit, the company said on Wednesday.

"Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed, completing SpaceX's 10th mission this year," the company said via Twitter.

To date, SpaceX has placed more than 1,300 satellites in its Starlink system in orbit, with plans for a commercial rollout of its internet later this year, according to media reports.