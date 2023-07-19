Open Menu

Spain Sends 4 Leopard Tanks, Field Hospital To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Spain has dispatched to Ukraine four Leopard tanks, as it was promised by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during his visit to Kiev in February, and a reinforced field hospital with armored vehicles, the Spanish Defense Ministry said.

"(Spanish) Defense Minister (Margarita Robles) announced a shipping that will depart next week to deliver (to Ukraine) four Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers and several all-terrain armored vehicles, light trucks and ambulances after appropriate repairs," the ministry said in a statement.

The donated field hospital with armored vehicles and ambulances left Spain on Tuesday and is due to arrive in Ukraine on July 23, the ministry said. In addition, Ukrainian doctors and logistics staff who, as part of a two-week intensive training in the Spanish city of Zaragoza, were taught to deploy, assemble and operate a hospital in the conflict zone, are already returning to Ukraine, the statement read.

Kiev will also received a new package of light weapons and heavy ammunition this summer, the ministry added.

Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in February 2022. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

