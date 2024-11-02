Open Menu

Spain Takes To Social Media In Search For Flood Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Spain takes to social media in search for flood missing

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) When Vanesa Molina saw the plight of hundreds of compatriots desperately seeking news of their missing loved ones following Spain's worst floods in decades, she decided to act.

The marketing specialist, 38, now manages the Instagram account "@dana.desaparecidos" where people can post photographs and information about their missing relatives.

Spanish authorities estimate dozens of people remain missing as rescue workers search the mud and debris, particularly in the eastern Valencia region. More than 200 people have been confirmed dead.

"The idea was to try to contribute and help as I could," with the social media posts designed to "reach as many people as possible", Molina told AFP by telephone.

Families send her photographs with a precise description of the clothes, telephone number and vehicle registration plate, as many victims were trapped in their cars when the floods surged on Tuesday.

"His name is Ramon Garcia Gisbert. He lives in Albal. He's my brother. His telephone has been switched off since Tuesday. Please, share to find him."

Related Topics

Dead Social Media Vehicle Valencia Spain Turkish Lira Post Share Instagram

Recent Stories

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

9 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

9 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

9 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

9 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

9 hours ago
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

9 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

9 hours ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

9 hours ago
 Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to lab ..

Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

9 hours ago
 Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Rus ..

Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day

9 hours ago

More Stories From World