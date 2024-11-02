Spain takes to social media in search for flood missing

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) When Vanesa Molina saw the plight of hundreds of compatriots desperately seeking news of their missing loved ones following Spain's worst floods in decades, she decided to act.

The marketing specialist, 38, now manages the Instagram account "@dana.desaparecidos" where people can post photographs and information about their missing relatives.

Spanish authorities estimate dozens of people remain missing as rescue workers search the mud and debris, particularly in the eastern Valencia region. More than 200 people have been confirmed dead.

"The idea was to try to contribute and help as I could," with the social media posts designed to "reach as many people as possible", Molina told AFP by telephone.

Families send her photographs with a precise description of the clothes, telephone number and vehicle registration plate, as many victims were trapped in their cars when the floods surged on Tuesday.

"His name is Ramon Garcia Gisbert. He lives in Albal. He's my brother. His telephone has been switched off since Tuesday. Please, share to find him."