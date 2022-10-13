Spain to Deliver Additional Hawk Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - US Defense Chief

Spain will deliver additional Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine following the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group earlier in the week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

"We met yesterday in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group... and just today, one of our allies came back one day later and said that they're going to put in additional Hawk systems, which the Ukrainians had asked for, so we thank Spain for it is very, very rapid response," Austin said after a NATO defense ministerial in Brussels.

Austin said he is confident that the NATO allies will provide Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities.

Kiev's air defense needs were a major focus during Wednesday's Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure that has been used for military purposes in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

Ukraine reported strikes and explosions in Kiev and its vicinity, as well as in the Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. According to the Ukrainian government, attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Zhytomyr.