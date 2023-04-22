UrduPoint.com

Spain To Send Ukraine 6 Leopard 2A4 Tanks In Near Future - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Spain to Send Ukraine 6 Leopard 2A4 Tanks in Near Future - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told German media group Funke on Saturday that Madrid would transfer six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine in the coming days.

Albares added that the remaining four tanks would be sent to Ukraine later.

"We will support Ukraine for as long as it needs," Albares noted.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised 10 German-made Leopards to Ukraine during a visit to Kiev in February. In early April, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that the Spanish government was going to transfer six Leopard 2A4 to Ukraine in the second half of the month.

The minister added that the Spanish army services were working on bringing four more tanks into combat readiness.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

