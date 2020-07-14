UrduPoint.com
Spain's Sanchez To Discuss Post-Coronavirus Recovery With Merkel In Berlin On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Spain's Sanchez to Discuss Post-Coronavirus Recovery With Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to hold a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on social and economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, July 14.

The two leaders will talk fighting the economic and social consequences of the pandemic and exchange opinions on issues of the bilateral relations, German spokeswoman Martina Fitz said.

According to Spanish government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero, the sides will discuss a planned EU recovery fund ahead of the July 17-18 summit.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process.

To counter the negative effects of the disease, the EU plans to set up a recovery fund of about $825 billion, with countries like Spain, Italy, and Poland said to be the main beneficiaries. However, the so-called Frugal Four group of European countries ” Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden ” are not partial to the initiative, with national oppositions holding it back.

The European leadership will try to resolve the current issues and come to an understanding during the upcoming summit.

