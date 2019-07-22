The Spanish government on Monday has expressed its condolences in the passing of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano to his relatives, the organization and his homeland, Japan

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Spanish government on Monday has expressed its condolences in the passing of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano to his relatives, the organization and his homeland, Japan

Earlier on Monday, the IAEA Secretariat said in a statement that Amano had passed away at the age of 72. Amano was expected to submit a notice of resignation on Monday.

"The Spanish government expresses its deep sorrow over the death of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano and conveys its most sincere condolences to his family, the entire organization, and the government and people of Japan, the country of origin of the director general," the ministry said in a statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has also expressed condolences for the death of Amano's and commended his achievements.

"The Government of Japan highly commends Director General Amano's leadership and achievements and expresses its greatest respect for his past contributions... I offer my sincerest condolences on the passing of Director General Amano and extend my deepest sympathy to his bereaved families," Kono said, as quoted by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

During his tenure, Amano worked on such issues as the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 and the scaling back of the Iranian nuclear problem.